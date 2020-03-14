Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Neal E. Schmale Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Neal E. Schmale acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,276.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MUR opened at $7.60 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $11,725,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

