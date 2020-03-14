MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

MRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of MRC opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $415.19 million, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $18.91.

In related news, Director H B. Wehrle III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 537,484 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MRC Global by 186.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 117.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 98,291 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in MRC Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MRC Global by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

