Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Receives $25.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Bank of America lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Bodine acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,500 shares of company stock worth $259,140. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Mosaic by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 879.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

