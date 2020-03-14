Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MORF. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Morphic has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.75.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of ($0.33) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

