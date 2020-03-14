Morgan Stanley Trims Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Target Price to GBX 880

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 880 ($11.58) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Numis Securities downgraded Land Securities Group to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Land Securities Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 957 ($12.59) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 882 ($11.60).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 693.80 ($9.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 911.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 906.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.11%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total value of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.