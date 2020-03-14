Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

ZEAL stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

