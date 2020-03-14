Morgan Stanley Boosts Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target to GBX 920

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GPOR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Panmure Gordon raised Great Portland Estates to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 842 ($11.08) to GBX 921 ($12.12) in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 823.44 ($10.83).

Shares of GPOR opened at GBX 710.60 ($9.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a one year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 908.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 822.69.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, with a total value of £19,876.72 ($26,146.70). Insiders have acquired 2,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,134 in the last three months.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

