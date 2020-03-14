Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €30.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOW. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.40 ($37.67) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €33.99 ($39.53).

Software stock opened at €24.86 ($28.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is €31.48 and its 200 day moving average is €29.41. Software has a one year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a one year high of €35.03 ($40.73).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

