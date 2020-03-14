Morgan Stanley Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €118.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €136.23 ($158.40).

ETR SAP opened at €92.67 ($107.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €117.39. SAP has a 1 year low of €95.04 ($110.51) and a 1 year high of €129.60 ($150.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

