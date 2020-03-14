Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MGAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 323 ($4.25).

LON:MGAM opened at GBX 236 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 280.72. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The stock has a market cap of $673.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 27 ($0.36) by GBX 1 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 2718.9998791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $4.00. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Pete Raby sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £32,912.64 ($43,294.71).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

