Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Raised to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) to a sector performer rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 320 ($4.21) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 300 ($3.95).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MONY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.46) target price (down from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.46) target price (down from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Shore Capital upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.06) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 363.13 ($4.78).

MONY stock opened at GBX 278.10 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 292.20 ($3.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 322.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 342.59.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). As a group, analysts expect that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1904.7251931 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £134,400 ($176,795.58).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

