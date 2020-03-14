Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stake Lowered by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Momo worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 3.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Momo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Momo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

MOMO opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Momo Inc has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.