Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%.

MTEM stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $505.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.91. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTEM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

