Mirai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $365.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Mirai has a market cap of $1,329.70 and approximately $365.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirai has traded 46.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00345061 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003599 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00014036 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000358 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000206 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai . Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.