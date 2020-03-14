Millrace Asset Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Twilio by 82.6% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Twilio by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 39,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 83,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $79.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $50,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,307 shares of company stock worth $17,437,231. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.78.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

