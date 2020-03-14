Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. PowerFleet comprises approximately 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of PowerFleet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PWFL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on PowerFleet from $8.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

PWFL opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.33.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. Analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.