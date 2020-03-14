Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $94.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.49. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLND. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

