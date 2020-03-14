Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 49.87%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCEP opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

Get Mid-Con Energy Partners alerts:

Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, March 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.