MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $60,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 17.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MicroStrategy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of MSTR opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.57. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

