Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,425 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 32,575 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $72,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after acquiring an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after acquiring an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,619,894,000 after acquiring an additional 965,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

