Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,158 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Shares of MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

