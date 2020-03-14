Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Methode Electronics by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Methode Electronics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

