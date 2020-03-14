Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Methanex has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Methanex to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.69. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEOH. BidaskClub lowered Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Methanex from $39.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Methanex from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

