Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Meritor worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Meritor Inc has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

