Meridian Bioscience Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,837 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,701% compared to the average daily volume of 102 call options.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $271.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mcilwraith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $173,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,512.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,990 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

