Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Decreases Holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,850 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 19.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Banc of California stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $628.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. Banc of California Inc has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.