Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 695 ($9.14).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Meggitt to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 682 ($8.97) to GBX 654 ($8.60) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.29) target price (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meggitt from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meggitt from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon started coverage on Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 557.09 ($7.33).

Shares of MGGT stock opened at GBX 410 ($5.39) on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 606 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 630.49. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 11.95 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.55. Meggitt’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, with a total value of £30,360 ($39,936.86). Also, insider Tony Wood acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,960 ($32,833.46).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

