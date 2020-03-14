Medica Group (LON:MGP) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 126 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of MGP stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.64. The company has a market cap of $135.00 million and a P/E ratio of 17.10. Medica Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.23 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22).

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

