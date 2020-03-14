Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 258,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,684 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,751. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.