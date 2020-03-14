Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.16. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.