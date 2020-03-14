Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.04.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $270.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $227.41 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

