Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the February 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Brenda C. Galilee sold 8,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $135,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,030 shares in the company, valued at $864,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vivek Gupta sold 28,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $486,617.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastech Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

MHH opened at $14.44 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $17.84.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

