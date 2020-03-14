Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.93% from the stock’s current price.

DOOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens raised Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura lifted their target price on Masonite International from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

NYSE DOOR opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

