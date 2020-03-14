Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,028 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

