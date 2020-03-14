Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $302.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $232.95 and a one year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.