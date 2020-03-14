Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Boeing by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.35.

NYSE BA opened at $170.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $154.81 and a 1 year high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

