Mariner LLC Buys 5,418 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,550 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Splunk worth $17,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.51. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $196,547.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,068,541.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

