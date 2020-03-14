Mariner LLC Buys 200 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.06. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $124.01 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

