Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Marchex alerts:

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,949 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $121,086.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 724,400 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,176.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,212,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,725. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Marchex by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.