Maker (MKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $275.51 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Maker token can now be bought for about $279.46 or 0.05160160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, BitMart, HitBTC and Radar Relay. During the last week, Maker has traded 53.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market cap of $275.51 million and $4.87 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00052708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00486739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00060325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00037250 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00016102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018542 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 985,877 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, OasisDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Bancor Network, CoinMex, OKEx, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Kyber Network, Gate.io, BitMart, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

