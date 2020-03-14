Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mail Ru Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLRYY opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. Mail Ru Group has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Email, Portal and IM; Vkontakte (VK); Social Networks; Online Games; and E-commerce, Search and Other Services. It operates Pochta Mail.ru, an email service; Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Poisk Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

