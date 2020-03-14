Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mack Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 61,303 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 51.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44,993 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 41.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

