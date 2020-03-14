Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Lydall from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lydall has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $165.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.16.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Lydall had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Lydall’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

