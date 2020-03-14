Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Receives $8.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNA shares. ValuEngine raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 million, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.