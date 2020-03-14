LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 million and a PE ratio of 26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 311.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.24. LSL Property Services has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 345 ($4.54).
About LSL Property Services
