LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 million and a PE ratio of 26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 311.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.24. LSL Property Services has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 345 ($4.54).

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

