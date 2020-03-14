Lookers (LON:LOOK) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lookers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 64.60 ($0.85).

Get Lookers alerts:

LOOK stock opened at GBX 20.15 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.88. Lookers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.80 ($1.42).

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.