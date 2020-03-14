LogMeIn Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LOGM)

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,181 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,340% compared to the average volume of 82 call options.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 235.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LogMeIn has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.12.

LOGM stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

