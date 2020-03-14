Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $61,740.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 32% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, YoBit and SouthXchange. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $61,740.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.79 or 0.03412115 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,443.01 or 1.00503641 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 667,174,706 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, HitBTC, Braziliex, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.