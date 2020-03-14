Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

