Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital lowered Informa to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 810.50 ($10.66).

Informa stock opened at GBX 506.80 ($6.67) on Tuesday. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 730.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 795.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a GBX 15.95 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Informa’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

